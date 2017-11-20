Memory Lane, page 46
The letter ‘l’ has crept into the word ‘mascot’ in the clue at 13 across, ‘Official mlascot of the Walt Disney Studios, this character was created in 1928, … Mouse (6)’
Thanks to Len Porter for alerting us to this gremlin
