BIGCASH
$500 Cash
Oi Lian George, North Bondi NSW.
10 x $50 Cash
Heather Brogden, Caboolture QLD; Florence Barbara Davison, Forest Lake QLD; Alison Drage, Gosnells WA; Libby Fischer, Hamilton NZ; Kathryn Giles, Langwarrin VIC; Julie Herriot, South Toowoomba QLD; Noleen Horsford, Auckland NZ; Ali Nielsen, Kingaroy QLD; Margaret Roy, Albany Creek QLD; Joy Spence, Wollstonecraft NSW.
THE DEMON
Kindle eReader
Pauline La Rosa, Clifton Springs VIC.
2 x $50 Cash
Gillian Blackie, Cannonvale QLD; Mary Doll Sharples, Redvale, RD4 Albany NZ.
MEGA! GOLIATHON
Russell Hobbs Toaster & Kettle Set
Maree Hughes, Dalby QLD.
4 x $25 Cash
Margaret Drummond, Westport NZ; Ian Goodwin, Sofala NSW; Janice Ring, Glenfield NZ; Jocelyn Skelton, Huntly NZ.
CONTEST COUPON
BIG EASY
Sol: Sunny Days
2 x Edible Blooms Bouquet
Suzanne Fox, Kenmore QLD; Glenn Jackson, Forbes NSW.
WHEEL WORDS
Sol: Fabricate
4 x $25 Cash
Barbara Biglin, Waikiki WA; Nicole Blondeau, Stafford Heights QLD; Kayla Ross, Bay of Islands NZ; Mrs A.M Waters, Richmond NZ.
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Sprouting
10 x Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Edition
Lyn Awesbury, Glenelg SA; Betty Cox, Morayfield QLD; Joy Cross, Lynwood WA; Nancy Delaney, Sippy Downs QLD; Jacqui Gardiner, Rowville VIC; Karen Gowling, Curlewis VIC; Lois Henstridge, Beaumaris VIC; Elaine Holley, Geebung QLD; Annette Hughes, Wurtulla QLD; Jeff Kelly, Clayfield QLD.
CONCEPT CROSS
Sol: Maestro
2 x T2 Tea Pack
Helen Ablett, Highett VIC; Lorelle Coleman, Bundaberg QLD.
ACROSTIC
Sol: Antoni Gaudi, Architect
4 x Lovatts Picnic Rug
Marlene Bell, West End QLD; Susan Bolch, Kurrimine Beach QLD; Mary Harvey, Palmerston North NZ; Denise Johns, Blackheath NSW.
TWO WAY TEASER
Sol: New Leaves
2 x $50 Cash
Eric Lloyd Anderson, Berwick VIC; Catherine Schwamm, Fairfield, Hamilton NZ.
BIG TOUGHER
Sol: Flower Garden
2 x Collins Atlas
Paulette Brophy, Marton NZ; Valda Nolan, North Parramatta NSW.
NINESIES
Sol: Fairs
4 x $25 Cash
Elaine Duffull, Christchurch NZ; Jan McHugh, Blenheim NZ; Bev Morrell, Thames NZ; Peggy Woolcock, Swanbourne WA.
FINDAWORD
Sol: Yoga Mats and Welcome Mats
5 x Staedtler Prize Pack
Heather Boswood, Bendigo VIC; Maureen Bushing, St Marys TAS; Christine O’Neal, Wellington NSW; Kay Stalker, Hastings NZ; Christine Wiggin, Helena Valley WA.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Eggs
4 x Ecoya Mini Candle
Pauline Cheek, Alstonville NSW; Julie Dickson, Carlton North VIC; Jarred Perryman, Nugara TAS; Jessica Ryan, Chifley ACT.
FILL-IN
Sol: Nest
4 x $25 Cash
Pat Abrey, Hayborough SA; Neil Lindsay, Tikipunga, Whangarei NZ; Julie Pekkanen, Wulgurn QLD; Marie Purvis, Alice Springs NT.
SKELETON
Sol: Lambs
2 x $50 Cash
Shelly Frost, Waiwhetu NZ; Lynette Thomas, Broadford VIC.
ELEVENSES
Sol: Seasons
4 x $25 Cash
Jane Doolan, Ferny Hills QLD; Mrs Constance Sadler, Auckland NZ; Amelia Verlander, Melton VIC; Cathy Wilson, Auckland NZ.
CODE CRACKER 5
Sol: Jane Fonda
4 x $25 Cash
Arthur Bentley, Stuarts Point NSW; Jayne Jacobs, Hampton Park VIC; Desley Teal, Kelmscott WA; S J Willimott, Magill North SA.
CODE CRACKER 6
Sol: Beethoven
4 x Lovatts Tote Bag
Joan Harris, Bundaberg QLD; Julie-Ann Hasson, Sapphire Beach NSW; Kay Jago, Babinda QLD; Joan Loxton, Ouyen VIC.
CODE CRACKER 7
Sol: Bette Davis
4 x $25 Cash
Marie Flanagan, Forest Lake QLD; Anne Thomas, Joondalup WA; Katherine Throll, Auckland NZ; John Twemlow, Mosgiel, Dunedin NZ.
CODE CRACKER 8
Sol: Gerard Butler
4 x Lovatts Umbrella
Kathy Crosby, Hillsborough NZ; Gayle Fernley, Eight Mile Plains QLD; Ronnie Smith, Bunbury WA; Gwen Trinham, Somerville VIC.
DIY
$100 Cash
Arthur Moynihan, Caloundra QLD.
5 x $25 Cash
Lucy Clare Day, Wavell Heights QLD; Barrie Downing, Edwardstown SA; Evelyn Hood, Diggers Rest 3427; Ainsley Vincent, Blenheim NZ.