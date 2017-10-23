CASHWORDS JACKPOT

See UK Jackpot Winners

THE DEMON

£100 Cash

Mary Richards, Binstead, Ryde.

£50 Cash

SJ Press, Cove, Farnborough, Hants.

MEGA! GOLIATHON

£100 Cash

Amy Cullimore, Redland.

£40 Cash

June Oakes, Mere Brow, Preston, Lancs.

CONTEST COUPON

2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets

WIZ WORDS

Sol: Radish

Jan Alsop, Darlington; Pauline Done, Eccles.

£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG EASY

Sol: As the crow flies

Peter Bowers, Widemouth Bay.

WHEEL WORDS

Sol: Triumphed

Sue Wright, North Walsham.

CONCEPT CROSS

Sol: Author

James Patrick Mason, Bridlington.

ACROSTIC

Sol: Robert Liston, Surgeon

Olivia Jean Noble, Wellingborough.

TWO WAY TEASER

Sol: Up in arms

Pamela Baxter, North Walsham.

BIG TOUGHER

Sol: Head over heels

Patricia Bunyan, Datchworth.

NINESIES

Sol: Oxygen

Edward McDermott, Morley.

FINDAWORD

Sol: The calm before the storm

Tina Bailey, Hednesford.

DO YOUR BLOCK

Sol: Hands

Andrew Dunn, Cheadle.

FILL-IN

Sol: Down

Rosalinda Ball, Watford.

SKELETON

Sol: Koala

Christina Wong-Curley, Halesowen.

ELEVENSES

Sol: Banana

Elizabeth Mitchell, Garthdee West.

CODE CRACKER 5

Sol: Giorgio Armani

Mrs M C Burke, Walney.

CODE CRACKER 6

Sol: Jennifer Beals

Gillian Rogers, King’s Lynn.

CODE CRACKER 7

Sol: Joan Cusack

Gloria Lazarus, Honiton.

CODE CRACKER 8

Sol: Thomas Haden Church

Keith Reid, King’s Lynn.

DO IT YOURSELF

£50 Cash

Chris Discombe, Chapelfields.