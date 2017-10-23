CASHWORDS JACKPOT
See UK Jackpot Winners
THE DEMON
£100 Cash
Mary Richards, Binstead, Ryde.
£50 Cash
SJ Press, Cove, Farnborough, Hants.
MEGA! GOLIATHON
£100 Cash
Amy Cullimore, Redland.
£40 Cash
June Oakes, Mere Brow, Preston, Lancs.
CONTEST COUPON
2 x Collins Bradford’s Crossword Solver’s Dictionary and Lists sets
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Radish
Jan Alsop, Darlington; Pauline Done, Eccles.
£25 Love2Shop Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG EASY
Sol: As the crow flies
Peter Bowers, Widemouth Bay.
WHEEL WORDS
Sol: Triumphed
Sue Wright, North Walsham.
CONCEPT CROSS
Sol: Author
James Patrick Mason, Bridlington.
ACROSTIC
Sol: Robert Liston, Surgeon
Olivia Jean Noble, Wellingborough.
TWO WAY TEASER
Sol: Up in arms
Pamela Baxter, North Walsham.
BIG TOUGHER
Sol: Head over heels
Patricia Bunyan, Datchworth.
NINESIES
Sol: Oxygen
Edward McDermott, Morley.
FINDAWORD
Sol: The calm before the storm
Tina Bailey, Hednesford.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Hands
Andrew Dunn, Cheadle.
FILL-IN
Sol: Down
Rosalinda Ball, Watford.
SKELETON
Sol: Koala
Christina Wong-Curley, Halesowen.
ELEVENSES
Sol: Banana
Elizabeth Mitchell, Garthdee West.
CODE CRACKER 5
Sol: Giorgio Armani
Mrs M C Burke, Walney.
CODE CRACKER 6
Sol: Jennifer Beals
Gillian Rogers, King’s Lynn.
CODE CRACKER 7
Sol: Joan Cusack
Gloria Lazarus, Honiton.
CODE CRACKER 8
Sol: Thomas Haden Church
Keith Reid, King’s Lynn.
DO IT YOURSELF
£50 Cash
Chris Discombe, Chapelfields.