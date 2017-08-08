BIGCASH
1 x $500 Cash
Melissa Thomson, Wishart QLD.
10 x $50 Cash
Barbara Hancock, Brunswick Heads NSW; Nanette Jenkins, Te Atatu South, Waitakere NZ; Clare Kohler, Wavell Heights QLD; Norma Manning, Upper Mount Gravatt QLD; Marion Martin, Ouyen VIC; Delwyn McNeill, Ooralea QLD; Dennis Porteous, Masterton NZ; Brent Ramsay, Rangiora NZ; Brian Smith, Vale Park SA; Margaret Wilson, Pukekohe, Auckland NZ.
THE DEMON
1 x Canon Digital Camera
Marcia Carroll, Carseldine QLD.
2 x $50 Cash
Janice Ring, Glenfield NZ; Eric Roberts, Taupo NZ.
MEGA! GOLIATHON
1 x LED Lenser M14x Torch
Jim Furby, Cobargo NSW.
4 x $25 Cash
Joy Bain, Ingleburn NSW; Shirley Ford, Mullumbimby NSW; Lorraine Stirling, Sydenham, Christchurch NZ; Johanna Zwart, Wainuiomata NZ.
CONTEST COUPON
BIG EASY
Sol: As the crow flies
2 x Breville Sandwich Maker
Faye Eagle, Logan Village QLD; Vivienne Graham, Geebung QLD.
WHEEL WORDS
Sol: Triumphed
4 x $25 Cash
Alida Bombay, Auckland NZ; Izabella Di Tomasso, Eltham VIC; Sheila Gavet, Tokoroa NZ; Jan Williams, Kyneton VIC.
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Radish
10 x Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Editions
Christine Bower, Reynella SA; Joy Cornell, Wonga QLD; Colleen Giglia, Whalan NSW; Margaret Gillam, Bracken Ridge QLD; Lindy Havlicek, Benalla VIC; Margaret Hetherington, Kangaroo Flat VIC; Lynette Mӧhle, Silkstone QLD; Cherylyn Masters, Port Macquarie NSW; Sue Phillips, Nambucca Heads NSW; Elaine Smith, Richmond NSW.
CONCEPT CROSS
Sol: Author
2 x Collins Atlas
Marjorie Jensen, Gooonellabah NSW; Jenny Vanquaethem-Eagle, Logan Village QLD.
ACROSTIC
Sol: Robert Liston, Surgeon
4 x Lovatts Picnic Rug
Judith Clarke, Leeton NSW; Patricia Clarke, Dundowran, Hervey Bay QLD; Annette Webb, Willow Vale NSW; Shirley Winters, Aramac QLD.
TWO WAY TEASER
Sol: Up in arms
2 x $50 Cash
Mollie Bagshaw, Balkehurst NSW; Marjorie Thorpe, Mossvale NSW.
BIG TOUGHER
Sol: Head over heels
2 x Chasseur La Cuisson Red Oval Baker Set
Margaret Atkin, Coffs Harbour NSW; Patricia Dor, Mooloolah QLD.
NINESIES
Sol: Oxygen
4 x $25 Cash
Inez Bax, Maroochydore QLD; Delma Murphy, Maroochydore QLD; Margaret Sampson, Titirangi, Waitakere NZ; Flo Taylor, Wurruk VIC.
FINDAWORD
Sol: The calm before the storm
5 x Staedtler Prize Pack
Joanne Baulch, Dimboola VIC; Raymond De La Haye, Swansea NSW; Mrs Margaret Naylor, Buff Point NSW; Norm Pye, Grovedale VIC; Kay Sutherland, Gosnells WA.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Hands
4 x OXO Good Grips Fine Zester & Grater and Lovatts Tea Towel
Jocelyn Clark, Virginia QLD; Brian Hansson, Toowoomba QLD; Peter McKeown, Boambee East NSW; Debra Shepherd, Redridge QLD.
FILL-IN
Sol: Down
4 x $25 Cash
Lynette Deuter, Willaston SA; Helen Lomas, Yandina QLD; Edith Morfett, Dargaville, Northland NZ; Claire Polgar, Redbank Plains QLD.
SKELETON
Sol: Koala
2 x $50 Cash
Barbara Barker, Inala QLD; Neil Gardner, Marton NZ.
ELEVENSES
Sol: Banana
4 x $25 Cash
Helen Baker, Umina Beach NSW; Lynore Bensemann, Masterton NZ; Marydoll Sharples, Redvale, RD4 Albany NZ; Miss Valerie Watson, Trentham VIC.
CODE CRACKER 5
Sol: Giorgio Armani
4 x $25 Cash
Dianne Barnes, Bealiba VIC; Elsie Cowley, Mangere East, Auckland NZ; Margaret Ingley, Highland Park, Auckland NZ; Kaye Oldham, Kingscote SA.
CODE CRACKER 6
Sol: Jennifer Beals
4 x Lovatts Tote Bag
Esther Elmer, Narrandera NSW; Lynette Fallon, Belfield NSW; Heather Jensen, Urangan QLD; Janice Street, Crabbes Creek NSW.
CODE CRACKER 7
Sol: Joan Cusack
4 x $25 Cash
Marie Crawford, Owhata, Rotorua NZ; Anne Fisher, Port Macquarie NSW; Desmond Knight, Burpengary QLD; Roslyn Lomas, Claudelands NZ.
CODE CRACKER 8
Sol: Thomas Haden Church
4 x Lovatts Umbrella
Robyn Buchbach, Lota QLD; Fred Halfpapp, Highfields QLD; Marge Madsen, Maryborough QLD; Christine O’Neal, Wellington NSW.
DIY
1 x $100 Cash
David Boyd, Cherrybrook NSW.
4 x $25 Cash
Marlene Bell, West End QLD; Kathy Good, Wynyard TAS; Benjamin Leaver, Richmond VIC; John McConnell, Mulgrave VIC.