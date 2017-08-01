HANDY CROSS
Sol: Banana
1 x iPad Mini 4 16GB
C Hammond, Browns Plains QLD.
CLUEDUNNIT
Sol: Jennifer Lopez
1 x Edible Blooms Chocolate Bouquet
Betty Rawlings, Buderim QLD.
CROSS OUT
Sol: Pineapple
1 x Sferra Throw Rug
Faye Aitchison, Hoppers Crossing VIC.
CODE CRACKER
Sol: Vinnie Jones
10 x Roadshow DVDs ‘The Collection’
Colleen Barnes, Bomaderry NSW; Gayle Bell, Loxton SA; Sue Daley, Rhyll VIC; Sonia Gianoli, Munster WA; Pamela McKay, Flynn ACT; June McKellar, Canton Beach NSW; Phillip Mitchell, South West Rocks NSW; Karen Nespor, Wyndhamvale VIC; Susan Ridley, Coombabah QLD; James Robson, Murwillumbah South NSW.
CHECK POINT
Sol: Grapes
1 x Cuisinart Mini-Prep Processor
Judy Baumann, Ouyen VIC.
TRACKER
Sol: Instant
1 x L’Occitane Set
Andrea Wallace, Swan Reach VIC.
TRIVIA WORDS
Sol: Melon
1 x Herbie’s Spice Box
Norma Sawicki, Wanniassa ACT.
FINDAWORD
Sol: Producer and comedian Jimmy Kimmel
1 x SLIP Silk Pillowcase
Kaye Murray, Sandstone Point QLD.
QUIZ QUEST
Sol: Chocolate
20 x Macquarie Dictionary & Thesaurus Combined Editions
Beryl Adamson, Yarra Junction Vic; Mary Atterton, Hinchinbrook NSW; Jessica Bartley, Kaleen ACT; Margaret Bawden, Bentley WA; Marlene Bye, West Wodonga VIC; Cindy-Lee Drew, Grovedale VIC; Mrs Judy Gardiner, Ormiston QLD; Brenda Gordon, Bulimba QLD; Mrs Kerry Leicester, Lockridge WA; Helen Lomas, Yandina QLD; Louise Malone, New Town TAS; Barb McCluskey, Downer ACT; Helen Milde, Steelton SA; Robert Nickels, Bald Hills QLD; Vicky Olson, Wishart QLD; Peter Verkerk, Noarlunga Downs SA; Fran Waghorn, Russell Island QLD; Dale Ware, Newport QLD; Judy White, Kilcoy QLD; Roslyn Wilkinson, Evatt ACT.
LAST WORD STANDING
Sol: Candelabra
1 x Jo Malone Home Candle
Carol Peeters, Doncaster VIC.
WORD PAIRS
Sol: Giggle
2 x $50 Cash
Dee Gundersen, Helensville NZ; Robyn Larsen, Orewa NZ.
ARROWORDS
Sol: Pear
1 x ghd IV Styler
Lea Traeger, Port Lincoln SA.
MATCHBOXES
Sol: Ally
1 x Fisher Space Pen
Barry Maguire, Kangaroo Point QLD.
SUDOKU SHAPESHIFTER
Sol: 3 8 7 5 4 6 2 9 1
1 x Bose Bluetooth Speaker
Colene Murray, Cornubia QLD.