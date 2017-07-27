CASHWORDS JACKPOT
BAFFLER
3 x £50 Cash
Jean Small, Plymouth; John Wilkinson, Barkingside, Ilford; Angela Allen, St Lawrence.
GIANT CRYPTIC
1 x £100 Cash
Ian Rooke, Poole.
2 x £25 Love2Shop voucher
W Stafford, Stockport; David Read, Dunstable.
STINKER!
1 x £100 Cash
Lynne McFarlane, Nuneaton.
2 x £25 Love2Shop voucher
Angela Bryans, Leven; Anne Fraser, Balbeggie, Perth.
THE KNOWLEDGE
Sol: Anna Wintour
2 x £25 Cash
Dorothy Flynn, Perrycrofts Tamworth; Hazel Watson, Westborough Dewsbury.