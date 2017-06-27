PRIZE WINNERS PUZZLE FUN FOR KIDS 99

FINDAWORD

Solution: Egg, Larva, Pupa and Adult

1 x Nintendo 3DS XL with Pokemon Moon and Inazuma Eleven Go: Shadow Games

Keiran McLachlan, Henley Brook WA.

DRAW & COLOUR

10 x Prize Pack – Smurfs ‘The Lost Village’

Megan Bailey, Winton NZ; Tilly Christian, Dunedin NZ; Gabrielle Clark, Seaford Rise SA; Oscar Clark, Raumati South NZ; Imogen Conroy, RD3 Tuakau NZ; Elle Landini, Mt Gravatt QLD; Amber Parsons-Ibbertson, Te Kuiti NZ; Lili Taylor, Morningside QLD; Caitlin Williams, Port Fairy VIC; Paige Kiri Williams, Ashburton NZ.

COLOUR-IN AND WIN

5 x Staedtler Prize Pack

Micheal Bischof, Cooranbong NSW; Skylah-Rose Clark, Jimboomba QLD; Jayden Frost, Hall ACT; Merlie Harding, Mackay QLD; Jacqueline Heslop, Lugarno NSW.

CRISS CROSS CONTEST

Solution: Friend

2 x Family Games Pack – Monopoly, Twister, Uno

Zebadiah Clark, Seaford Rise SA; Catherine Heslop, Lugarno NSW.

FIND THEM CONTEST

Solution: 18, 58, 62, 8, 30

5 x BFG on DVD

Jessica Van Baalen, Heyfield VIC; Amy Cooper, Yass NSW; Jessica Howe, Stanmore Bay NZ; Hamish Larsen, Longreach QLD; Lia Zivkovic, Lidcombe NSW.