PRIZE WINNERS PUZZLE FUN FOR KIDS 99
FINDAWORD
Solution: Egg, Larva, Pupa and Adult
1 x Nintendo 3DS XL with Pokemon Moon and Inazuma Eleven Go: Shadow Games
Keiran McLachlan, Henley Brook WA.
DRAW & COLOUR
10 x Prize Pack – Smurfs ‘The Lost Village’
Megan Bailey, Winton NZ; Tilly Christian, Dunedin NZ; Gabrielle Clark, Seaford Rise SA; Oscar Clark, Raumati South NZ; Imogen Conroy, RD3 Tuakau NZ; Elle Landini, Mt Gravatt QLD; Amber Parsons-Ibbertson, Te Kuiti NZ; Lili Taylor, Morningside QLD; Caitlin Williams, Port Fairy VIC; Paige Kiri Williams, Ashburton NZ.
COLOUR-IN AND WIN
5 x Staedtler Prize Pack
Micheal Bischof, Cooranbong NSW; Skylah-Rose Clark, Jimboomba QLD; Jayden Frost, Hall ACT; Merlie Harding, Mackay QLD; Jacqueline Heslop, Lugarno NSW.
CRISS CROSS CONTEST
Solution: Friend
2 x Family Games Pack – Monopoly, Twister, Uno
Zebadiah Clark, Seaford Rise SA; Catherine Heslop, Lugarno NSW.
FIND THEM CONTEST
Solution: 18, 58, 62, 8, 30
5 x BFG on DVD
Jessica Van Baalen, Heyfield VIC; Amy Cooper, Yass NSW; Jessica Howe, Stanmore Bay NZ; Hamish Larsen, Longreach QLD; Lia Zivkovic, Lidcombe NSW.