BAFFLER 8
1 x Herbie’s Spice Box
Rachael Watson, Jackass Flat VIC.
5 x $50 Cash
Judith Gordon, Padstow NSW; Greg Hartig, Croki NSW; Barbara Knott, Taigum QLD; Jarne Revelant, Cooma NSW; Denise Smith, Inverloch VIC.
CLUEWORDS 6
1 x Kindle eReader
Sophie Phillips, Newport NSW.
5 x $50 Cash
Yvonne Byrne, Darling Point NSW; Grace Gibson, Mornington VIC; Margaret Howland, Wattle Park SA; Pam Tegg, North Hobart TAS; Peter Verkerk, Noarlunga Downs SA.
MONSTER MAXI
1 x Monster Prize Pool
Choice of Knowledge, $1000 Cash, Garden Variety
Patricia Conman, Maryborough QLD.
4 x iPod Nano
Roger Garrod, Southlake WA; Shirley Highsted, Taumarunai NZ; Betty Searle, Mossman QLD; Bev Shadwick, Lindisfarne TAS.