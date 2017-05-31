CASHWORDS JACKPOT
See UK Jackpot Winners

THE DEMON
£100
Jimmy Anderson, Inverkeithing.

£50
Mr T J Webb, Bury St Edmunds.

MEGA! GOLIATHON
£100
Eileen Lindsay, Brechin.

£40
Theresa Pengilley, Ipplepen.

CONTEST COUPON

WIZ WORDS
Sol: Basket
2 x Bradford’s Reference Set
Mrs Hillary Collins, Bridlington; Sally Keable, Northampton.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG EASY
Sol: Hot Cross Buns
Anita Green, Bicester.

WHEEL WORDS
Sol: Periscope
Karen Seymour, Mansfield.

CONCEPT CROSS
Sol: London
Marjorie Edge, Whitchurch.

ACROSTIC
Sol: Space Out Competition
Malka Block, Colindale.

TWO WAY TEASER
Sol: Egg Hunt
Celia Powell, Kelso.

BIG TOUGHER
Sol: Earth Day
Christine Barry, Oadby.

NINESIES
Sol: Harp
David Gibbons, Brighton.

FINDAWORD
Sol: The Easter Bunny
Tina Skeet, Waltham Abbey.

DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Parade
Ronald Johnson, Morley.

FILL-IN
Sol: Easter
Evelyn Wallis, Hampton.

SKELETON
Sol: Tradition
Dulcie J Wrinch, Ipswich.

ELEVENSES
Sol: Bonnet
Jean Matthew, Naburn.

STARHUNT 5
Sol: Jared Leto
Jen Newman, Stuminster Newton.

STARHUNT 6
Sol: Stevie Wonder
Miss M Izzard, Crowborough.

STARHUNT 7
Sol: Yvette Mimieux
Brenda Millard, Wimborne Minster.

STARHUNT 8
Sol: Ricky Martin
Jean Jenkins, Churchdown.