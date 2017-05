Pop Words, page 47

The clue at 30 across should read ‘Gladys Knight and the Pips claimed Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The … Say Goodbye) (5,2)’ with the answer FIRST TO, not ‘Gladys Knight and the Pips claimed Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be … To Say Goodbye) (5,2)’

Thank you to Jonathon Ormond from Ludlow for alerting us to this error