THE KNOWLEDGE
2 x $50
Noelene Brandi, Camberwell VIC; Lissa Fry, Everton Park QLD.
GIANT CRYPTIC
Kindle eReader
Joy Singleton, Maryborough VIC.
2 x $50
Maureen Bushing, St Marys TAS; Kerri Gilchrist, West Ulverston TAS.
STINKER
2 x Linen & Moore Throw Rugs
Elaine Gray, Iluka NSW; Sheila Hewitt, Parkwood WA.
2 x $100
Leonard Budd, Palm Beach QLD; Paul Cooper, Glenfield NSW.
BAFFLER
Herbies Spice Box
Helen Mandler, Mount Waverley VIC.
CASHWORDS
1 x $500
Elaine Baker, Rotorua NZ.
10 x $50
Dale MacLeod, Geraldine NZ; Patricia Berry, Kurrajong NSW; Nyla Breakspeare, Nelson NZ; Bev Bright, Tauranga NZ; Joan Wright, Narre Warren South VIC; Shirley McLeish, Yea VIC; Sandra Morgan, Napier NZ; Stella Patrinos, Hampton Park VIC; Rosalind Scrivens, Plympton SA; Michael Wouters, Cootharaba QLD.