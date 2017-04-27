GUESS WHO?
Nikon Digital Camera
Jocelyn Blow, Bardwell Park NSW.
4 x $50 Cash
Vanessa Cree, Roseville NSW; Janet Lyons, Flinders Park SA; Lee & Dianna Hestermann, Pakenham VIC; Mary Chambers, Dubbo East NSW.
MATCH-UPS
5 x $50 Cash
Greg Byrne, Gymea Bay NSW; Christine Webb, Summerhill TAS; Brian Palmer, Papanui, Christchurch NZ; Sue Hunter, Castlecliff, Wanganui NZ; Avis Andrews, Stanwell Tops NSW.
MONSTER PRIZE POOL 8
1 x Monster Prize Pool – Entertainment, $1000, Breakfast Set
Debbie Sears, Whittington VIC.
4 x Jo Malone Gift Sets
Carol Sands, Karalee QLD; Vicki Elliott, Thornlie WA; Rae Quinn, Safety Beach VIC; Colleen Richards, Capalaba QLD.