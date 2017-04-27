ACROSTIC
Sol: Edward Early Headrick
5 x $50
Edward Brown, Opotiki NZ; Jill McLaggan, Taupiri NZ; Nola Bailey, Taranaki NZ; Phillip Williams, Eagleby QLD; Ronnie Smith, Bunbury WA.
SUPER STARHUNT
Sol: Alexander Skarsgard
5 x $50
Janette Barclay, Mt Maunganui NZ; Shirley Watters, Mackay QLD; Margaret Tapper, Latham ACT; Julie Causley, Maclean NSW; Patricia McKinney, Te Awamutu NZ.
SHOWTIME
Sol: Manchester by the Sea
Giorgio Armani – Si Eau de Parfum
David Shilcock, Morphett Vale SA.
2 x $50
Sandra Nimmo, Flagstaff Hill SA; Iris (Eleanor) Jessep, Auckland NZ.
MONSTER PRIZE POOL 8
1 x Monster Prize Pool – Entertainment, $1000, Breakfast Set
Debbie Sears, Whittington VIC.
4 x Jo Malone Gift Sets
Carol Sands, Karalee QLD; Vicki Elliott, Thornlie WA; Rae Quinn, Safety Beach VIC; Colleen Richards, Capalaba QLD.