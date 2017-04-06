CASHWORDS JACKPOT
See UK Jackpot winners.
THE DEMON
£100
Linda Duncan, Blairgowrie.
£50
Meg Wilson, Chester le Street.
MEGA! GOLIATHON
£100
R Griffiths, Sittingbourne.
£40
Julie Carter, Barnsley.
CONTEST COUPON
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Heart
2 Bradford’s Reference Sets
John Canney, Deal; Samantha Stallwood, Swanage.
£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG EASY
Sol: Bow and Arrow
Norman Coyle, Vale.
WHEEL WORDS
Sol: Variation
Carole Harris, Lancaster.
CONCEPT-CROSS
Sol: Steinbeck
Ann King, Burgess Hill.
ACROSTIC
Sol: Ideomotor Phenomenon
Shirley Ross, Ellesmere Port.
TWO-WAY TEASER
Sol: Chocolates
Marguerite Mavin, Leicester.
BIG TOUGHER
Sol: Valentine
Steve Beresford, Andreas.
NINESIES
Sol: Roses
Mary Wells, Prestwick.
FINDAWORD
Sol: Quality time together
Sylvia Grimes, Bury.
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Cupid
Sharon Newman, Wickford.
FILL-IN
Sol: Eros
CA Shields, Newry.
SKELETON
Sol: True Love
Debra Lagden, Norwich.
ELEVENSES
Sol: Tulips
George Moy, Chichester.
STARHUNT 5
Sol: Enid Blyton
DE Mackay, Harrogate.
STARHUNT 6
Sol: Glenda Jackson
Lorna Worth, Ecclesfield.
STARHUNT 7
Sol: Montgomery Clift
Vivienne Howorth, Worcester.
STARHUNT 8
Sol: Harry Connick Jr
Lesley Pownall, Broadstairs.