CASHWORDS
$500
Moira McIntosh, Bendigo VIC.
10 x $50
Doreen Hartley, Rangiora NZ; Helen Brown, Opotiki NZ; Christine Chandler, Page ACT; Carol Greenstreet, Brandon QLD; Helena Svalbe, Mitchelton QLD; Margaret Laurenson, Palmerston North NZ; Coral Mackwood, Whangamata NZ; Kath McIntyre, Budgewoi NSW; Judy Parker, Rotorua NZ; Annette Shaw, Westport NZ.
DOUBLE MONSTER
$400
Carol Heath, Gorokan NSW.
MONSTER COLOSSUS
$200
Glenys Guerin, Encounter Bay SA.
$100
Anne Thomas, Joondalup WA.
MONSTER STARHUNT
Solution: Gemma Arterton
$200
Michael Temple, South Morang VIC
$100
Leslie Wilson, Dalby QLD.
STINKER
2 Breville Healthsmart Grill and Press
Trish Fitzgerald, Balmoral NSW; Shirley Rowling, Motueka NZ.
GIANT CRYPTIC
2 Miss Dior Eau de Parfum 50ml
Sherryl Bottrill, Jannali NSW; Christine Murray, Palmwoods QLD.
2 Collins English Dictionaries
Kae Golding, Christchurch NZ; Anna Craw, Dunedin NZ.
CONTEST COUPON
Photo-Find
Solution: Old Yeller
Bose SoundLink Speaker
Allesha Scott, Maryland NSW.
Magic Squares
Solution: Harness
2 x $25
Elaine Manners, Mornington VIC; Mrs Mable Wharton, Bull Creek WA.
Spirogram
Solution: Surfing
2 x $25
Rev Thelma Langshaw, Omeo VIC; Eunice McMillan, Otago NZ.
Wiz Words
Solution: Lemonade
2 x $25
Elizabeth Alferink, Margaret River WA; Gay Beckett, Otago NZ.
Starcross
Solution: Sully
2 x $25
Hanamaraea Barnett, Coromande NZ; Lucia Beyk, Te Horo NZ.
Do Your Block
Solution: Sparkle
2 x $25
Judy Baumann, Ouyen VIC; Jenny R Smith, Morningside QLD.
Two-In-One
Solution: KD Lang
2 x $25
Brian Wilson, Gympie QLD; Judith Stubbs, Auckland NZ.
Acrostic
Solution: Cherokee Code Talkers
2 x $25
Dahl Stuart, Opotiki NZ; Peter Turton, Swansea NSW.
Cluedunnit
Solution: Will Smith
2 x $25
Elise Belovic, Hamilton NZ; Linnea Carroll, Maroubra NSW.