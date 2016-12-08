CASHWORDS JACKPOT

See UK Jackpot winners

THE DEMON

£100

R Rawlins, Winchester

£50

Sharon Rowe, Eastchurch

MEGA! GOLIATHON

£100

Sue Wright, North Walsham

£40

James Girdwood, West Calder

CONTEST COUPON

WIZ WORDS

Sol: Guitar

2 Bradford’s Reference Sets

Anne Croft, Selby; Vivienne Howorth, Worcester.

£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest

BIG EASY

Sol: Neither here nor there

Anne Usher, Glossop

WHEEL WORDS

Sol: Turbulent

Trudi Hall, Crewe

CONCEPT-CROSS

Sol: Irrigate

Dawn Aiton, Hayes

ACROSTIC

Sol: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Peter Harrison, Bingley

TWO-WAY TEASER

Sol: Blue Moon

Gaynor Rowland, Wrexham

BIG TOUGHER

Sol: Learn the ropes

Carol Perrin, Nailsea

NINESIES

Sol: Almond

Christine Paterson, Solihull

FINDAWORD

Sol: Elegance is inferior to virtue

Sue Wallis, High Wycombe

DO YOUR BLOCK

Sol: Cats

Slyvia Loe, Bulford Village

FILL-IN

Sol: Cradle

Mairead Lambert, Dublin

SKELETON

Sol: Kangaroo

Lynne McFarlane, Nuneaton

ELEVENSES

Sol: Doctor

Margaret Ledgard, Caythorpe

STARHUNT 5

Sol: Joshua Jackson

Judith Chesworth, Netherton

STARHUNT 6

Sol: Daryl Hannah

Yvonne Nordqvist, Bognor Regis

STARHUNT 7

Sol: Jessica Lange

John Eves, Gravesend

STARHUNT 8

Sol: Richard Burton

Sally Hunt, Washford

DO IT YOURSELF

£50