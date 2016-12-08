CASHWORDS JACKPOT
See UK Jackpot winners
THE DEMON
£100
R Rawlins, Winchester
£50
Sharon Rowe, Eastchurch
MEGA! GOLIATHON
£100
Sue Wright, North Walsham
£40
James Girdwood, West Calder
CONTEST COUPON
WIZ WORDS
Sol: Guitar
2 Bradford’s Reference Sets
Anne Croft, Selby; Vivienne Howorth, Worcester.
£25 LOVE2SHOP Gift Voucher for each contest
BIG EASY
Sol: Neither here nor there
Anne Usher, Glossop
WHEEL WORDS
Sol: Turbulent
Trudi Hall, Crewe
CONCEPT-CROSS
Sol: Irrigate
Dawn Aiton, Hayes
ACROSTIC
Sol: Red Hot Chili Peppers
Peter Harrison, Bingley
TWO-WAY TEASER
Sol: Blue Moon
Gaynor Rowland, Wrexham
BIG TOUGHER
Sol: Learn the ropes
Carol Perrin, Nailsea
NINESIES
Sol: Almond
Christine Paterson, Solihull
FINDAWORD
Sol: Elegance is inferior to virtue
Sue Wallis, High Wycombe
DO YOUR BLOCK
Sol: Cats
Slyvia Loe, Bulford Village
FILL-IN
Sol: Cradle
Mairead Lambert, Dublin
SKELETON
Sol: Kangaroo
Lynne McFarlane, Nuneaton
ELEVENSES
Sol: Doctor
Margaret Ledgard, Caythorpe
STARHUNT 5
Sol: Joshua Jackson
Judith Chesworth, Netherton
STARHUNT 6
Sol: Daryl Hannah
Yvonne Nordqvist, Bognor Regis
STARHUNT 7
Sol: Jessica Lange
John Eves, Gravesend
STARHUNT 8
Sol: Richard Burton
Sally Hunt, Washford
DO IT YOURSELF
£50