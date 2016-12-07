CONGRATULATIONS to the latest winners in our

Lovatts Subscriber Sweepstake!

These lucky subscribers have shared in £250 worth of prizes!

Kindle Paperwhite eReader: Miss E Mitchell, Aberdeen

Twinings 12-compartment tea chest: Ms J Dakin, New Malden

Apple iPod Shuffle: Mrs Beryl Bennett, Crewe

Bush Leather DAB-FM Radio: Mrs D Laycock, London

The Sweepstake is our way of saying thank you for being a member of the Lovatts family of puzzlers and to recognise and reward your loyalty.

Happy puzzling!