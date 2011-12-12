Congratulations to the winners of the November E-nigma Crossword Competition:
First Prize – $100 Prize Cheque
Ian Campbell
Runner-up Prizes – $50 Lovatts Gift Vouchers
Bill Wilkinson, Jean Tonkin
Thanks for participating. Our Prize Manager will be in touch.
It would be interesting to see the crossword puzzle completion time that the winners achieved each month posted with their names.
Hi Sandra
Thanks for your enquiry. Completion times are not recorded against entrant names, nor are they taken into account when selecting winners. The names are drawn at random from the full list of entrants. The only way to improve your chances of winning is to play every day. Hope this info clears up any confusion. Regards, Steve