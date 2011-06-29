Thank you so much for selecting me as a Super Sudoku prize winner. I was very excited since I don’t tend to win anything in raffles or sweeps or whatever – in fact, the last thing I can remember winning was a side of lamb back in 1971. That was more of a problem than a joy as we’d just bought a side of lamb and had a very small fridge!

Anyway, thanks again. I really enjoy each issue of the magazine. It gives me hours of pleasure. I don’t subscribe because I live in a small town and need to support the local newsagent.

I spent the money on saving two people’s sight through the Fred hollows Foundation, so the money did lots of good.

Jan Brennan

Vic