Download a free sample of catchy new crossword, Concept-Cross, which, following an unprecedented amount of positive feedback, is now a regular feature in Christine’s BIG. The clues are written in a slightly tongue-in-cheek style, which will bring a smile to your face when the answer reveals itself.

Review some of our readers’ comments in Christine’s Hello column for January by clicking here. Or make up your own mind by downloading the sample provided.

Other puzzles to appear in Christine’s BIG include: BIG Crossword, The Demon, Goliathon, BigCash, DIY, Cryptic Cross, Starhunts, The Diamond, FindaWord, Acrostic and WizWords. Read more about this title

Subscribe online to Lovatts BIG for six months for only $32 and save over $1.15 per issue. Click here for details on the Lovatts Australia store. New Zealand subscribers, please click here