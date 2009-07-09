I do the Colossus crossword that you put in the Australian Women’s Weekly to keep myself sane (april 09) and I have only one word left. It has taken a while to complete as I have only a few short moments to myself each day due to two little girls under 6 clamouring for my attention. I am begging you for the results or do I have to beg the Australian Women’s Weekly Mag? I must have made a mistake somewhere in it as I just cannot figure out the last clue.
Please can you help me? The Clue is 148 across ‘Abundantly productive’ – 8 letters Thank you.
Mrs K Mikulandra
Women’s Weekly Colossus almost complete
I am happy to help you answer any clues that you get stuck on, or provide you with a hint if you’d rather keep trying to work it out for yourself. In this case the answer you are looking for was PROLIFIC. Before you know it those two little girls will be helping you unravel the clues. Happy puzzling!
In Mega 60 one clue (29 ac)in the Mega Mix really has me stumped.Ancient countries led into rebellion (9-3).
Hi Patrick
I can’t give you the answer, but maybe you ought to look for an anagram!
this is hard
Last May and December of 2010 I reieved as a present your 2 collosses magazines Are you still publishing them as I have noT been able to buy them this year at my local newsagent. Is there a way I can subscribe and have them posted to me ??
Thank you Joan Harris
Hi Joan.
Thanks for your enquiry.
In answer to your question, yes, the Colossus is still going strong after 30 years. I’ve provided a link here where you can purchase a one or two year subscription from our secure online store: https://subscriptions.lovattspuzzles.com.au/productlist.aspx?cat_id=14
The process is pretty straightforward: simply make a selection, select the ‘Add’ to cart and ‘Proceed to Checkout’ buttons and from there follow the instructions to register as a new customer and make payment. That’s all there is to it. By subscribing online you’ll save a bit of money and also go into the bi-monthly subscribers draw to win your money back.
Of course, If you’d prefer to make your purchase over the phone, call us toll-free within Australia on 1800 254 199. You’ll need to have your credit card on hand.
Thanks again for getting in touch. And if you need to clarify anything or have any trouble using our store, don’t hesitate to phone us using the number provided above.
Kind regards
Steve
The Colossus, April 2011, 39 down, clue “granted”. Does anyone know the answer?