Could you please settle an argument for me? As I live by myself I always buy the monthly BIG magazine. I send in what I can do each month. My other favourite hobby is Bingo. Sometimes I take my book to Bingo and when we have a break I often ask the ladies some of the questions. One of the ladies says that it is cheating and I should do it all myself! Firstly I am not that clever, and I replied that if a family were sitting down together they would all put their heads together, or they can use the computer to find an answer. I say she is a bit of a misery guts and where’s her sense of humour? I do not like being called a cheat and mostly the ladies and gentlemen like to help me out. It is also a good talking point with other people.

Queenie Hillery

Nelson Bay, NSW