Could you please settle an argument for me? As I live by myself I always buy the monthly BIG magazine. I send in what I can do each month. My other favourite hobby is Bingo. Sometimes I take my book to Bingo and when we have a break I often ask the ladies some of the questions. One of the ladies says that it is cheating and I should do it all myself! Firstly I am not that clever, and I replied that if a family were sitting down together they would all put their heads together, or they can use the computer to find an answer. I say she is a bit of a misery guts and where’s her sense of humour? I do not like being called a cheat and mostly the ladies and gentlemen like to help me out. It is also a good talking point with other people.
Queenie Hillery
Nelson Bay, NSW
Many of the crossword entries we receive have been worked on by more than one person – sometimes it’s a team effort. Families gather around to help each other, groups of puzzlers sometimes get help at work, with their colleagues and we’ve even heard from university student who ask their professor for help. Many a teenager has phoned to ask their grandparents about a clue regarding a singer called Bing something, or their grandparents have had to ask them who Madonna is married to. We love to hear that our crosswords have brought people together, especially if they’re having fun while solving the puzzle. It’s all fair go, you can have as many heads as you like working on it.
So you can pass it on to your Bingo friend that it’s certainly not cheating. After all, this is not a school exam, and solving a puzzle together is another way of learning new things. I hope you continue to take your Lovatts BIG Crossword book along to Bingo and have your friends help you.
It is definitely not cheating! It is a fun way to get everyone involved.When I need help,I ask ,I go on the computer,I dredge my memory banks ,anything to solve the puzzle otherwise I would go round the bend.So keep doing what you are doing and enjoy the fun of it!